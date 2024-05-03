Delizioso Bistro & Coffee Bar
Drink Menu
Coffee
Soft Drinks / Non-Coffee / Tea
- Coffee of the Month$3.99
- Drink of the Month$3.99
Decadent "Fried Ice Cream Drink": French vanilla ice cream blended with sweet tea, topped with sweet tea cold foam. Indulgent, creamy, and refreshing delight in a glass!
- Dezo Cream Drink Grande$4.00
- Dezo Cream Drink Tall$3.50
- Hot Cocoa Grande$3.65
- Hot Cocoa Tall$3.05
- Hot Tea Grande$2.25
- Hot Tea Tall$2.05
- Italian Cream Soda Grande$2.75
- Italian Cream Soda Tall$2.55
- Italian Soda Grande$2.25
- Italian Soda Tall$2.05
- Red Bull Refresher$5.45
- Smoothie Grande$4.25
- Smoothie Tall$3.25
- Soda Grande$2.25
- Soda Tall$2.05
- Steamer Grande$3.65
- Steamer Tall$3.05
- Tea Grande$2.25
- Tea Tall$2.05
Bottled Drinks
Lunch/Dinner
Appetizers
Burgers/Sandwiches
- BBQ Bacon Burger$13.00
- Bleu Cheese Bacon Burger$13.00
- Cheese Burger$10.00
- Hamburger$9.00
- Mushroom & Swiss Burger$12.00
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.00
- Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich$14.00
- Chicken Parm Sandwich$10.00
- Club Wrap$9.00
- Crispy Chicken Wrap$9.00
- Italian Grilled Cheese Panini$10.00
- Italian Hero$10.00
- Meatball Sub$9.00
- Roast Beef Panini$10.00
- Sgt Pepper Club$10.00
- Turkey Bacon Avocado$9.00
Pizza
Pasta
Sides
Kids Meals
A La Carte Items
Desserts
- Cookie$3.00
- Muffins$3.50
- Scones$3.00
- Truffle$4.00
- Apple Twist Danish$3.50
- Cheese Butterfly Danish$3.50
- Cherry & Cheese Danish$3.50
- Almond Bear Claw Danish$3.50
- Coffee Cinnamon Crumb Cake$3.30
- Lemon Iced Cake Slice$3.30
- Pumpkin Vanilla Swirl Cake Slice$3.30
- Banana Chocolate Swirl Cake Slice$3.30
- Donut Hole Chocolate Mini Dots$0.60Out of stock
- Donut Red Velvet Filled Dots$2.00Out of stock
- Donut Long John Chocolate & Hazelnut$3.00Out of stock
- Donut Apple Filled Dots$2.00Out of stock
- Donut Red Cookie Crumbles$2.00Out of stock
- Donut Pink Icing Dot$2.00Out of stock
- Donut Glazed Large$2.00Out of stock
- Donut Holes Pink Dots$0.60Out of stock
