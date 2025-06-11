Delizioso Bistro & Coffee Bar
Gores Travel Plaza, U.S. 270, Seiling, OK
Drink Menu
Craft Energy Drinks
Purple Rain - 16 OZ
Refreshing blend of Blue Energy, Watermelon Fusion, and Lemon Fusion.$5.75
Dusk Till Dawn - 16 OZ
Refreshing blend of our Red Energy, Passion Orange Guava Fusion, Lemon Fusion, and Strawberry Fusion.$5.75
Pretty in Pink - 16 OZ
Refreshing blend of our Pink Energy, Guava Fusion, and Lemon Fusion.$5.75
Riptide - 16 OZ
Refreshing blend of our Blue Energy, Guava Fusion, and Lemon Fusion.$5.75
Weekend Friend - 16 OZ
Caffeine free option, a refreshing blend of Pineapple Syrup, Coconut Syrup, and Lemon Fusion.$5.75
Moody Blue Raspberry - 16 OZ
Refreshing blend of Blue Energy, Blue Raspberry Fusion, and Lemon Fusion.$5.75
Mango - 16 OZ
Refreshing blend of White Energy, Mango Fusion, and Lemon Fusion.$5.75
Berry Madness - 16 OZ
Refreshing blend of Red Energy, Wildberry Fusion, and Lemon Fusion.$5.75
The Hulk - 16 OZ
Refreshing blend of White Energy, Green Apple Syrup, and Lemon Fusion.$5.75
Cherry Rush Hour - 16 OZ
Refreshing blend of Red Energy, Cherry Syrup, and Lemon Fusion.$5.75
Coffee
Soft Drinks / Tea
Bottled Drinks
Desserts
Cookie$3.00
Muffins$3.50
Scones$3.00
Donut Hole Chocolate Mini Dots$0.60
Donut Red Velvet Filled Dots$2.00
Donut Long John Chocolate & Hazelnut$3.00
Donut Pink Icing Dot$2.00
Donut Glazed Large$2.00
Donut Holes Pink Dots$0.60
Cinnamon Swirl Pastry$3.50
Raspberry Crown Pastry$3.50
Maple Pecan Pastry$3.50
Lemon Cream Pastry$3.50
Delizioso Bistro & Coffee Bar Location and Hours
(580) 922-6163
Closed • Opens Thursday at 6AM