Delizioso Bistro & Coffee Bar

Delizioso Bistro & Coffee Bar


At delizioso bistro & coffee bar, our goal is to be YOUR favorite place for great food & coffee. Whether you’re craving Italian comfort food, or something a little out of the norm like our in house favorite Italian Nachos, delizioso bistro & coffee bar has something for everyone. All of our recipes are made with the finest and freshest ingredients.


We have fresh pastries that will fill your belly and warm your heart.

  • Delizioso’s gourmet coffees will quickly become a family favorite! We roast only Arabica coffee beans — the top ten percent of the coffee crop. Arabica beans have more flavor than the lesser quality “robusta” type coffee beans.


    From your first sip, you will find that delizioso’s coffees are the smoothest, tastiest, most heart-warming hot beverage selections in this part of the state!  Give them a try!

    Gore’s Travel Plaza has everything you need on your journey. Whether you need gas, tasty food, a quick car wash, or a clean rest room stop, it’s all available at Gore’s

