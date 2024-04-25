Delizioso Bistro & Coffee Bar
Drink Menu
Coffee
Soft Drinks / Non-Coffee / Tea
- Coffee of the Month$3.99
- Drink of the Month$3.99
- Dezo Cream Drink Grande$4.00
- Dezo Cream Drink Tall$3.50
- Hot Cocoa Grande$3.65
- Hot Cocoa Tall$3.05
- Hot Tea Grande$2.25
- Hot Tea Tall$2.05
- Italian Cream Soda Grande$2.75
- Italian Cream Soda Tall$2.55
- Italian Soda Grande$2.25
- Italian Soda Tall$2.05
- Red Bull Refresher$5.45
- Smoothie Grande$4.25
- Smoothie Tall$3.25
- Soda Grande$2.25
- Soda Tall$2.05
- Steamer Grande$3.65
- Steamer Tall$3.05
- Tea Grande$2.25
- Tea Tall$2.05
Specialty Coffee
- Capp Tall Hot$4.45
- Capp Grande Hot$4.95
- Capp Tall Iced$4.45
- Capp Grande Iced$4.95
- Capp Tall Blended$4.45
- Capp Grande Blended$4.95
- Cocoaccino Tall Hot$4.45
- Cocoaccino Grande Hot$4.95
- Cocoaccino Tall Iced$4.45
- Cocoaccino Grande Iced$4.95
- CocoaccinoTall Blended$4.45
- Cocoaccino Grande Blended$4.95
- Latte Tall Hot$4.45
- Latte Grande Hot$4.95
- Latte Tall Iced$4.45
- Latte Grande Iced$4.95
- Latte Tall Blended$4.45
- Latte Grande Blended$4.95
- Macchiato Tall Hot$4.45
- Macchiato Grande Hot$4.95
- Macchiato Tall Iced$4.45
- Macchiato Grande Iced$4.95
- Macchiato Tall Blended$4.45
- Macchiato Grande Blended$4.95
- Mocha Tall Hot$4.45
- Mocha Grande Hot$4.95
- Mocha Tall Iced$4.45
- Mocha Grande Iced$4.95
- Mocha Tall Blended$4.45
- Mocha Grande Blended$4.95
- Wht Choc Mocha Tall Hot$4.45
- Wht Choc Mocha Grande Hot$4.95
- Wht Choc Mocha Tall Iced$4.45
- Wht Choc Mocha Grande Iced$4.95
- Wht Choc Mocha Tall Blended$4.45
- Wht Choc Mocha Grande Blended$4.95
- Breve Tall Hot$4.45
- Breve Grande Hot$4.95
- Breve Tall Iced$4.45
- Breve Grande Iced$4.95
- Breve Tall Blended$4.45
- Breve Grande Blended$4.95
- Chai Latte Tall Hot$4.45
- Chai Latte Grande Hot$4.95
- Chai Latte Tall Iced$4.45
- Chai Latte Grande Iced$4.95
- Chai Latte Tall Blended$4.45
- Chai Latte Grande Blended$4.95
Bottled Drinks
