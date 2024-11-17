Delizioso Bistro & Coffee Bar
Featured Items
- Sgt Pepper Club
Our famous traditional club sandwich with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, sweet pepper bacon, ham, turkey, all staked and served on toasted Texas Toast, cut into 4 pieces for convenience. Served with a side of honey mustard and a side item of your choice.$10.00
- White Mocha - 16 OZ$4.75
- Boneless Wings (10 oz)
Hand breaded buttermilk soaked chicken chunks then coated with your favorite sauce: BBQ, Buffalo, Hickory Bourbon, Garlic Parmesan, or Mango Habanero. Served with a side of our buttermilk ranch.$10.00
Drink Menu
Craft Energy Drinks
- Purple Rain - 16 OZ
Refreshing blend of Blue Energy, Watermelon Fusion, and Lemon Fusion.$5.75
- Dusk Till Dawn - 16 OZ
Refreshing blend of our Red Energy, Passion Orange Guava Fusion, Lemon Fusion, and Strawberry Fusion.$5.75
- Pretty in Pink - 16 OZ
Refreshing blend of our Pink Energy, Guava Fusion, and Lemon Fusion.$5.75
- Riptide - 16 OZ
Refreshing blend of our Blue Energy, Guava Fusion, and Lemon Fusion.$5.75
- Weekend Friend - 16 OZ
Caffeine free option, a refreshing blend of Pineapple Syrup, Coconut Syrup, and Lemon Fusion.$5.75
- Moody Blue Raspberry - 16 OZ
Refreshing blend of Blue Energy, Blue Raspberry Fusion, and Lemon Fusion.$5.75
- Mango - 16 OZ
Refreshing blend of White Energy, Mango Fusion, and Lemon Fusion.$5.75
- Berry Madness - 16 OZ
Refreshing blend of Red Energy, Wildberry Fusion, and Lemon Fusion.$5.75
- The Hulk - 16 OZ
Refreshing blend of White Energy, Green Apple Syrup, and Lemon Fusion.$5.75
- Cherry Rush Hour - 16 OZ
Refreshing blend of Red Energy, Cherry Syrup, and Lemon Fusion.$5.75
Coffee
Soft Drinks / Tea
- Drink of the Month - 16 OZ
Introducing Crème de la Pumpkin: a cozy blend of caramel pumpkin pie, bold espresso, and creamy whole milk. Perfect for autumn, it’s a rich and delicious treat in every sip!$5.00
- Hot Cocoa - 16 OZ$3.75
- Hot Tea - 16 OZ$2.50
- Smoothie - 16 OZ$4.25
- Soda - 24 OZ$2.95
- Soda - 16 OZ$2.50
- Tea - 24 OZ$2.95
- Tea - 16 OZ$2.50
Bottled Drinks
Lunch/Dinner
Appetizers
- Bone-In Wings 6pc
Breaded jumbo bone-in wings and drums coated with your favorite sauce: BBQ, Dry, Bourbon, Garlic Parmesan, or Mango Habanero. Served with a large side of our buttermilk ranch.$12.00
- Fried Pickle Chips
Breaded fried dill pickle chips all piled high with a large side of our buttermilk ranch.$10.00
- Italian Nachos
Light and crunchy chips dressed in creamy alfredo sauce, pepperchines, diced tomatoes, and shredded mozzarella piled high for our own version of an "Italian Style nacho.$12.00
- Jumbo Mozzarella Sticks
(4) Jumbo mozzarella sticks fried to order and served with a large side of our buttermilk ranch and famous dezo red sauce.$12.00
- Spicy Fried Green Beans
Basket full of spicy, breaded fried green beans, served with a side of our buttermilk ranch dressing.$10.00
- Cheese Curds
Breaded creamy cheese curds, fried to order and served with a large side of our buttermilk ranch.$10.00
- Fried Shrimp Appetizer
(12) hand breaded buttermilk fried shrimp piled into a basket, served with a large side of Creole Remoulade Sauce.$12.00
Burgers/Sandwiches
- Single Patty Onion Burger
Traditional Oklahoma Route 66 onion burger seasoned and smashed with grilled white onions cooked into the meat. Served with thick deli pickles, fresh sliced tomato, and fresh cut lettuce. We serve one side of Special Sauce. You may order a single or double patty with or without cheese. Other toppings are available, served with one side item.$9.00
- Double Patty Onion Burger
Traditional Oklahoma Route 66 onion burger seasoned and smashed with grilled white onions cooked into the meat. Served with thick deli pickles, fresh sliced tomato, and fresh cut lettuce. We serve one side of Special Sauce. You may order a single or double patty with or without cheese. Other toppings are available, served with one side item.$13.00
- Single Patty Onion Cheeseburger
Traditional Oklahoma Route 66 onion burger seasoned and smashed with grilled white onions cooked into the meat. Served with thick deli pickles, fresh sliced tomato, and fresh cut lettuce. We serve one side of Special Sauce. You may order a single or double patty with or without cheese. Other toppings are available, served with one side item.$10.00
- Double Patty Onion Cheeseburger
Traditional Oklahoma Route 66 onion burger seasoned and smashed with grilled white onions cooked into the meat. Served with thick deli pickles, fresh sliced tomato, and fresh cut lettuce. We serve one side of Special Sauce. You may order a single or double patty with or without cheese. Other toppings are available, served with one side item.$14.00
- Chicken Caesar Wrap
Traditional Caesar romaine salad mixed with grilled or fried chicken, topped with Caesar dressing then wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla. Each wrap is served with one side item.$10.00
- Club Wrap
Our famous Club Sandwich wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, our sweet pepper bacon, ham, and turkey, all stacked together. Served with a side of honey mustard and one side item of your choice.$10.00
- Crispy Chicken Wrap
Buttermilk marinated chicken breaded to order with tomato and lettuce all wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla. Served with a side of honey mustard and one side item of your choice.$10.00
- Italian Grilled Cheese Panini
Mozzarella, provolone, and a slice of tomato steamed and melted on a ciabatta hoagie then pressed in a panini press. Served with a side of your choice.$10.00
- Roast Beef Panini
Steamed roast beef piled on ciabatta hoagie with melted provolone cheese, creamy horseradish sauce, grilled and finished on a panini press. Served with a side of your choice.$10.00
- Turkey Bacon Avocado
Turkey, lettuce, tomato, avocado slices, and our sweet pepper bacon served on a square ciabatta bun. Served with a side item of your choice.$10.00
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Hand breaded chicken sandwich served on our traditional shiny bun coated with our special sauce. Served with tomato, lettuce, and thick sliced deli pickles. Served with one side of your choice.$10.00
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Hand breaded chicken breast served on a shiny bun coated with our Spicy Boom Boom sauce. Layered with tomato, lettuce, thick spicy deli pickles, then drizzled with Hot Honey sauce. Served with one side item of your choice.$10.00
- Shrimp Po Boy
Po Boy with our hand breaded buttermilk served on a 8 inch French Roll, coated with Creole Remoulade, then topped with fresh shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, and thick deli pickles. Served with one side of your choice.$14.00
Pizza
Pasta
- Short Rib Ravioli
Traditional ravioli stuffed with a slow cooked and tender short rib. Pasta then topped with your choice of dezo red sauce, alfredo, or mixed. Topped with shredded mozzarella and a piece of toasted garlic bread.$15.00
- Build Your Own Pasta
Pick your pasta, spaghetti or fettuccine. Pick your sauce, dezo red, alfredo, or mixed. Pick your protein, grilled chicken, crispy chicken, meat balls (2), grilled shrimp, fried shrimp, or steak (add $4). Served with one piece of garlic bread and topped with shredded parmesan.$12.00
Salads
- Caesar Salad
Traditional Caesar salad with romaine hearts, caesar dressing, and shredded parmesan cheese.$8.00
- House Salad
Traditional house salad with iceberg/romaine mix, topped with diced tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, bacon bits, and choice of dressing.$8.00
- Club Salad
The salad version of our famous club salad is full of ham, turkey, croutons, diced tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, bacon bits, all over fresh iceberg/romaine/harvest mix. Served with your choice of dressing.$10.00
- Smoked Feta Strawberry Chicken Salad
Fresh mix of spring mix, romaine, iceberg, shredded carrots/cabbage, smoked feta cheese crumbles, grilled chicken tenders, and sliced strawberries. All coated with Chipotle Ranch dressing.$10.00
- Southwest Crispy Chicken Salad
Fresh mix of spring mix, iceberg, romaine, shredded carrots/cabbage, corn pico de gallo, and hand breaded fried chicken tenders. Topped and tossed in Avocado Ranch dressing.$10.00
Sides
Soup / Chili
Kids Meals
A La Carte Items
Desserts
- Cookie$3.00
- Muffins$3.50
- Scones$3.00
- Coffee Cinnamon Crumb Cake$3.50
- Lemon Iced Cake Slice$3.50
- Pumpkin Vanilla Swirl Cake Slice$3.50
- Banana Chocolate Swirl Cake Slice$3.50
- Donut Hole Chocolate Mini Dots$0.60
- Donut Red Velvet Filled Dots$2.00
- Donut Long John Chocolate & Hazelnut$3.00
- Donut Apple Filled Dots$2.00
- Donut Red Cookie Crumbles$2.00
- Donut Pink Icing Dot$2.00
- Donut Glazed Large$2.00
- Donut Holes Pink Dots$0.60
- Cinnamon Swirl Pastry$3.50
- Raspberry Crown Pastry$3.50
- Maple Pecan Pastry$3.50
- Lemon Cream Pastry$3.50