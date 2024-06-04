Traditional Oklahoma Route 66 onion burger seasoned and smashed with grilled white onions cooked into the meat. Served with thick deli pickles, fresh sliced tomato, and fresh cut lettuce. We serve one side of Special Sauce. You may order a single or double patty with or without cheese. Other toppings are available, served with one side item.

Choose your Side Required* Please select 1 Sub House Salad + $2.00 Dezo Chips Fries Fruit Cup. No Side Sub Caesar Salad + $2.00 Sub Mac Chz + $2.00 Sweet Potato Fries. Veggies, Onion Burger Mods No Onions Extra Cheese + $1.00 Sub Swiss Cheese Sub Provolone Cheese Extra Tomato Extra Pickles Extra Lettuce Sub Spicy Pickles Extra Special Sause + $0.50 Add Barbecue Add Sauteed Mushrooms + $1.00 Add Sauteed Jalapenos + $1.00 No Bun Add Bacon + $2.00 Add Bleu Cheese + $1.00 Add Patty + $4.00 No Tomato No Lettuce No Pickle