Skip to Main content
Delizioso Bistro & Coffee Bar
0
Order Now
Home
/
Drink of the Month - 16 OZ
Drink of the Month - 16 OZ
$0
Add to Cart
1
Dulce Drift Fall into Flavor with a bold iced espresso blended with smooth vanilla, warm cinnamon, and creamy white chocolate. Sweet, spiced and perfectly chilled.
Delizioso Bistro & Coffee Bar Location and Hours
(580) 922-6163
Gores Travel Plaza, U.S. 270, Seiling, OK 73663
Open now
•
Closes at 9PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement