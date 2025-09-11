Skip to Main content
Delizioso Bistro & Coffee Bar
0
Order Now
Home
/
Southwest Crispy Chicken Salad
Southwest Crispy Chicken Salad
$0
Southwest Crispy Chicken Mod
Select...
Extra Dressing
Select...
Add-Ons
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Fresh mix of spring mix, iceberg, romaine, shredded carrots/cabbage, corn pico de gallo, and hand breaded fried chicken tenders. Topped and tossed in Avocado Ranch dressing.
Delizioso Bistro & Coffee Bar Location and Hours
(580) 922-6163
Gores Travel Plaza, U.S. 270, Seiling, OK 73663
Open now
•
Closes at 9PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement